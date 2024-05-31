1 kg gold found in rectum: Air hostess arrested in Kannur

Kannur: An air hostess was arrested at the Kannur Airport in Kerala for allegedly smuggling gold and hiding it in her rectum, a source from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Friday.

The air hostess, identified as Surabhi Khatun, was found concealing around 960 grams of gold in her rectum.

She works for the Air India Express flight and was the cabin crew member of the plane that landed in Kannur from Muscat on May 28.

The gold was seized by the DRI officials at the Kannur Airport. Surabhi Khatun was later produced before the magistrate and remanded to 14 days in custody.

According to reports, Surabhi Khatun had smuggled gold several times in the past.