1000 kg of explosives recovered in Dausa ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Jaipur: Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dausa, a huge number of explosives have been recovered from the area. PM Modi will visit Dausa on February 12 to inaugurate the Dausa-Sohna stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Officials from Sadar police station recovered about 1000 kg of explosives from Bhankri Road. Rajesh Meena, a resident if Dausa, was arrested with the explosives.

Electric detonators, explosive shells and connecting wires were also recovered from the accused’s possession. Besides, this, 65 detonators, 360 explosive pellets and 13 connecting wires were recovered.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Dausa Police is on alert and the police is conducting intensive blockade in all the police stations of the district.

In the initial phase of interrogation, the accused said that the explosives were meant for mining. However, police is taking no chances as PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dausa.

The under-constriction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km.

The Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi–Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time between the national capital and the commercial capital to 12 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will enhance the connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai. The expressway will connect urban centers of Delhi through Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

The ambitious expressway passes through the six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The expressway will pass through major cities including, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat.