14 MPs suspended from parliament – 13 From LS, 1 From RS

New Delhi: With both houses of Parliament witnessing ruckus over yesterday’s security breach, the Lok Sabha Speaker today suspended 13 opposition MPs while Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended TMC MP Derek O’Brien from the house.

While it was said that 14 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified later that name of one MP, who was not present in the well of the house, was added erroneously. Thus, only 13 MPs were suspended for unruly behaviour.

Those suspended from the Lok Sabha include DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, K Subrahmanyam, SR Parthiban, S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore. The MPs were suspended for ‘unruly conduct’.

On her suspension, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, “There is an MP who has actually given the passes for these (accused of Parliament security breach) people to come in. No action has been taken against that MP….He’s inside Parliament with us. And when we protested and we want the PM and the Home Minister to come and give a statement in the House, they’re not ready to do that. And when we protested, they are suspending all the opposition MPs. First suspended five, then they suspended nine people. So how is this democracy?”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, “What happened yesterday was a colossal security and intelligence failure. We want the government to come and inform the House on what happened yesterday and what are the steps that they are taking. The government is adamant about not coming, either the PM or HM should make a statement…Just because we demanded and protested, in order to stifle our voice, about 14 odd MPs have been suspended for the remaining of the session.”

The opposition has been demanding that either the Prime Minister or Home Minister make a statement about the security breach that happened yesterday.