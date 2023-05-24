19 opposition parties to boycott new parliament inauguration

New Delhi: Congress and 18 other opposition parties on Wednesday issued a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. The joint statement of the opposition parties said: “Undemocratic acts are not new to the Prime Minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out the Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India.”

The statement further said MPs from the Treasury benches have disrupted Parliament. Many controversial legislations, including the three farm laws, have been passed with almost no debate, and Parliamentary Committees have been practically made defunct. The new Parliament building has been built at great expense during a once-in-a-century pandemic with no consultation with the people of India or MPs, for whom it is apparently being built, the opposition parties said.

“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” the statement added.

Amid the opposition’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the party will boycott the ceremony slated to take place on May 28. “All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 and we will also do the same,” said Sanjay Raut.