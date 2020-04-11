11 members of a family test corona positive in Delhi’s Jama Masjid area

New Delhi: Eleven members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in the densely populated Chudiwalan area of Jama Masjid, health officials said on Thursday.

Soon after the confirmation, the entire area including all nearby lanes have been sealed by the authorities.

Among the infected are a two-month-old child and a six-year-old boy.

All the family members had got tested at a private clinic.

One of the family members had returned from abroad and was found to be coronavirus positive and is currently in a quarantine centre in Max Hospital.

The family of 18 members with three brothers was tested in a private lab in Daryaganj. Out of them, 11 family members tested positive for the virus.

“Now we are trying to identify all those people who came in contact with this family,” said a health department official.

Now the number of hotspot areas in Delhi has increased to 90.