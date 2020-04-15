9,756 active COVID cases in India; 11.41% people recovered: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 11.41 per cent of coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection and a total of 170 districts have been identified with hotspots, while 207 have been identified as non-hotspots.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 11,439, while 377 people have succumbed to the disease and 1,305 people have been cured. The total number of active cases in the country is 9,756. A total of 1,076 cases have been added in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said the rate of recovery of coronavirus patients is gradually increasing and 11.41 per cent of patients have recovered from the disease.

“We are focusing on following the proper protocol for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, especially people in the high-risk group and patients with comorbidities,” said Agarwal while emphasising on saving lives from the viral infection.

He added that Covid-19 hotspots and green zones have been identified after conducting door-to-door surveys.

Agarwal said that states have been issued guidelines for dealing with Covid-19 hotspots across the country and special teams will search for new patients.

He insisted that movement will not be allowed in the containment zones except those related to essential services. He repeated that no community transmission has been noticed so far, though there have been some local outbreaks.

Of the total cases, 2,687 have been reported from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi (1,561), Tamil Nadu (1,204), Rajasthan (1,005), Madhya Pradesh (987), Uttar Pradesh (735), Gujarat (695), Telangana (647), Andhra Pradesh (503) and Kerala (387).

The Union Territory of J&K has reported 278 cases, followed by West Bengal (213), Karnataka (277), Haryana (199), Punjab (186), Bihar (70), Odisha (60), Uttarakhand (37), Chhattisgarh (33), Himachal Pradesh (33), Jharkhand (27), Chandigarh (21), Ladakh (17), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11), Goa (7) and Puducherry (7).

In the northeast, Assam has reported the most number of cases at 33, while Meghalaya has reported 7 cases. There are two cases each in Manipur and Tripura, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have one case each.