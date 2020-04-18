Air India opens domestic bookings from May 4

New Delhi: National passenger carrier Air India has opened bookings for flights which will be operated from May 4.

According to a senior AI official, the bookings are opened for select domestic destinations only. The national carrier had earlier halted bookings for flights till April 3.

The airline at that time was said to be awaiting further clarity from the Centre, on whether or not the lockdown deadline of April 14 will be extended.

With the lockdown now extended till May 3, at present, no foreign or domestic passenger flight operations are allowed till the deadline.