Allahabad University professor suspended for Jamaat links

Prayagraj (UP): An Allahabad University professor, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month and did not inform the police, has been suspended by Vice Chancellor RR Tiwari.

Professor Mohammad Shahid was arrested by the police on Monday night and sent to jail on Tuesday. The professor is accused of hiding information about joining the Jamaat in Delhi and providing refuge to the citizens of Indonesia who had also joined the Jamaat.

A total of 30 people have been sent to a temporary jail along with the foreigners involved in the Jamaat, including the professor.

On behalf of Shivkuti and Shahganj Police, the university registrar, NK Shukla, was provided with a copy of the FIR lodged against the professor on Friday, after which the suspension order was issued.