Alternative academic calendar for studies during lockdown

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has come out with an alternative calendar that facilitates education in an interesting manner with the help of parents and teachers in the lockdwon period.

The NCERT calendar was issued by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday. “There are various technological tools and online methods available to make learning interesting. We needed to format all that was available so that students can study at home in an organized manner,” he said.

This calendar guides parents as well as teachers as to how students can be taught using various technological tools. “Those who don’t have the internet access can get help of teachers through phone calls or simple SMSs,” he added.