Amit Shah Calls J&K DGP, appreciates role of police

Srinagar: Union Home minister Amit Shah in a telephonic message to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Saturday appreciated the role of the police to enforce the lockdown in the Union Territory, J&K police said.

The home minister also complimented the role of police in counter terrorism operations and law and order management in the Union Territory.

“Hon’ble HM Sh Amit Shah has conveyed his deep appreciation for effective lockdown & excellent services rendered by all ranks of J&K Police. Hon’ble Home Minister in a telephonic message to DGP Sh Dilbag Singh has also conveyed his compliments for good CT/L&O management in J&K,” the J&K police tweeted.

While police has taken a lead role in enforcing the lockdown in J&K there is no let up in anti terrorism operations. On Friday, four terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Shopian and Kishtwar.