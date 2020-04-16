Army Chief reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the Valley.

The COAS, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju, visited the formations and units in the hinterland on Thursday.

While interacting with the jawans, Naravane highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and motivation.

He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet the emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

Naravane extolled the close coordination among all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic together.

Later in the day, the COAS visited the 92 Base Hospital, where he appreciated the excellent work and vital critical care being provided by the doctors and support staff.

He commended them for being the lifeline of the Valley. He was then briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland.

He also met members of the civil society later in the evening.