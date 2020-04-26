Bengal BJP protests against PDS scam, mismanagement in tackling Covid-19

Kolkata: Thousands of West Bengal BJP workers and leaders on Sunday sat on a silent protest against the alleged PDS scam and the inability of the state’s Trinamool Congress government in successfully tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wearing masks, the participants held sit-ins mostly at the residence or in their localities maintaining social distancing and observing all lockdown norms.

They carried posters demanding the state government publish the correct figures of those who have perished or contracted the virus and sought answers to why people were not receiving ration sent by the central government.

“Ration items are not available. There is total loot. This is condemnable. There is a conspiracy to hide 40 per cent of the rice. Meetings have been held on this issue and even ministers attended,” Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

Regarding management of Covid 19, Ghosh accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of suppressing data rather than making efforts to contain the disease.

“They are keeping people in the dark. There is total mishandling and mismanagement,” he added.