BJP chief Nadda claims TMC harassing BJP cadres even during pandemic

New Delhi: With the friction getting louder between the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and the BJP, party President JP Nadda on Saturday hit out at the Trinamool Congress.

Speaking to the Bengal BJP leadership over video conference, Nadda accused the Trinamool of creating “hurdles” for the BJP in the state.

“Even in this time of pandemic, West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress is not shying away from indulging in politics and harassing BJP cadres without any reason. They are even creating hurdles in the efforts of the BJP to help the people. This is unfortunate,” alleged Nadda.

Nadda said the BJP needs to work by rising above political differences in the states. He also made a passing allegation against Rajasthan where too he claimed BJP cadres were being harassed. But he urged party cadres to ignore them at this crucial time and ensure that no one goes hungry in the states.

BJP’s West Bengal president, state general secretary and other leadership were present in the video conference, including Babul Supriyo, Roopa Ganguly and Arjun Singh, among others.

BJP’s General Secretary (organisation) BL Santosh was also in attendance.

Nadda’s allegations came on a day when West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the West Bengal government of a PDS scam in the state.

“The ruling party in Bengal has hijacked the public distribution system (PDS). The PDS scam is getting bigger by the day,” Dhankhar said.

He also alleged that the lockdown in West Bengal was not being enforced strictly.

Mamata Banerjee in the past had accused the Governor of working at behest of the Centre. The tussle began shortly after Dhankar assumed office on July 30, 2019.