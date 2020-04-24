Dhankhar tears into Mamata, calls her ‘anti-people’, ‘failure in combating corona’

Kolkata: In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accused her of trying to “deliberately divert” people’s attention from her “abject failure” in combating and containing the coronavirus outbreak and acting in “utter disregard” of the Constitution, besides being “explicit” in “appeasement” of the minority community.

Penning a harsh letter — the strong language used being somewhat unusual in official communication, that too from a governor to a chief minister — Dhankhar alleged that Banerjee’s “cover up”mechanism” with relation to the Covid-19 pandemic “would lead to very painful results” and called her overall approach “anti-people”.

“I know the mismanagement of Covid-19 combat is virtually in incremental mode given your unfortunate stance to be ‘law unto oneself’ and to be in a bravado mode of collision,” said Dhankhar in the lengthy missive that came in response to Banerjee’s letter where she accused Dhankhar of directly attacking her and the state ministers and interfering in the administration of state ministries and departments.