Entire village in J&K’s Bandipora completely put under quarantine

Srinagar: After 41 people tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Danger Mohalla (Gund Jahangeer) of Bandipora district, authorities on Tuesday decided to quarantine the entire village with a population of 400.

This is the first village in Jammu and Kashmir, where the entire population has been put under quarantine.

“After 36 out of 41 positive cases in the Gund Jahangeer area turned out to have come from Danger Mohalla, the entire village which has a population of 400 has been put under quarantine.

Twelve of the 36 infected people in the village are members of the deceased’s extended family or his friends and neighbours.

Authorities are still working hard on contact tracing of the people from this village who in all livelihood would have moved into adjoining areas before the infection became full blown in this village.

Consequent upon the increase in the number of positive cases in this village, Bandipora district has now 91 COVID-19 cases which is the highest in J&K followed by Srinagar district at 79 cases.