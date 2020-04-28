Focus on suffering, not demagoguery, Dhankhar tells Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Firing yet another salvo at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asked her to focus on alleviating the sufferings of the people and not on demagoguery to combat the situation crated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In posts on his twitter handle, Dhankhar appealed to Banerjee to change stance and said the way out of the crisis lay in “real-time earnest action in concert with the Centre”.

Advising Banerjee not to “sharpen knives” against him or the Central government, the Governor termed as unconstitutional and inopportune in what he called “State within State” approach.

“Focus on suffering not demagoguery… No time to sharpen knives against Governor or Central Government. Real-time look at the situation not bravado must for way forward,” he tweeted, tagging Banerjee.

“Appeal: Change stance @MamataOfficial, from looking for alibis, scapegoats, exit or shifting burden to serving the people.

“We are in deep crisis — only real-time earnest action in concert with Centre (is the) way out. ‘State within State’ approach — unconstitutional and inopportune,” he said.

Dhankhar has over the past few days engaged in a letter war with Banerjee over the state’s handling of the Covid outbreak. He has also alleged corruption in the Public Distribution System.

The letter wars have only added to the constant friction between the Dhankhar and the Banerjee government ever since he stepped into the state to take over his gubernatorial role.