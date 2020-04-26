Four terrorists killed in J&K’s Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday evening killed four terrorists in a fierce gunfight in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district. An army officer was also injured in the encounter.

According to the police, four terrorists have been killed in the encounter by the security forces in Guddar village of Kulgam district.

“An army officer sustained injury in the operation. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” said police official adding that the exact identities of the slain terrorists were being ascertained.

However, one of the neutralised terrorists has so far been identified as a local.

The police official said that on receiving specific information about a group of terrorists hiding in Guddar village, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), special operations group (SOG) of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in the village in Kulgam district.

As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they came under heavy automatic gunfire leading to an encounter in which all four hiding terrorists were killed.

The police official said that though the encounter has ended, searches operation was still on in the area.