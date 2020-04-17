Four terrorists killed in two separate encounters in J&K’s Shopian, Kishtwar

New Delhi: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dairoo village near Keegam area of Shopian district on Friday.

DIG South Kashmir said that on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village, team of security forces including 44 RR launched search operation in the area.

As the joint team intensified search operation at the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon security forces which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while one more is believed to be trapped.

A large quantity of weapons and warlike stores were also recovered at the spot.

The Operation is still underway as presence of some more terrorist in the area could not be ruled out, said the police official.

Meanwhile, identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being established, added the police official.

On the other hand, two terrorists were killed on Friday in a gunfight with the security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar district.

Police said both slain terrorists were locals. They had attacked a police party in Dachan area with axes and decamped with two service rifles on Wednesday. One policeman had died in that attack and another was injured.

“Within 72 hours both the terrorists have been eliminated and the stolen weapons recovered from their possession,” the police said.

The police identified them as Basharat Hussain and Ashiq Hussain, both residents of village Tander, Dachhan. Hussain was released 24 days ago from jail. He was earlier arrested under Section 363, 376 (kidnapping and rape) of the Rabir Penal Code.

J&K police with the assistance of the army had launched a manhunt in the hilly Dachan area of Kishtwar district since Wednesday to trace the terrorists who had attacked the police party.