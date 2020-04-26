Free zinc, vitamin tablets for Covid-19 field duty officials in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday announced free zinc and multi-vitamin tablets for government officials who are on Covid-19 field duty to boost their immunity.

In a statement issued here Palaniswami said masks, personal protective equipment are given to officials of revenue, health, police and others who are on Covid-19 field duty.

In order to improve their immunity, zinc and multi-vitamin tablets will be provided free of cost for 10 days from Monday onwards, Palaniswami said.