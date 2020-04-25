Gambhir to Kejriwal: ‘How much will you play with people’s lives?’

New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir trained his guns on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday over a letter written by a fair price shop owner who pleaded his inability to run his shop in the absence of corona testing facilities or financial aid in case of death due to the virus.

Using this letter and photo of a shuttered down ration shop, Gambhir alleged: “How much will you play with people’s lives @ArvindKejriwal? Ration shopkeepers have blown the Delhi government’s claims. Neither PPE Kits, nor tests and no treatment — they have been fighting an unarmed battle for the past 1 month. Have they elected this government only for compensation that will be handed out after death? Shameful!”

The letter tweeted by the BJP leader reads the concerned shop owner complain about alleged indifference towards fair price shop owner by the Delhi government. The letter alleged one such shop assistant in Delhi’s Model Town area has been left to fend for himself after he caught COVID-19 on April 20.