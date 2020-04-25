Home Ministry allows shops to open in and outside city limits except in malls

New Delhi: The government late on Friday night allowed opening of shops as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions announced on April 15 with neighbourhood shops and others being allowed within the city and all shops except those in malls allowed outside the municipal limits with 50 per cent strength of workers.

No shops have been allowed to open in multi-brand or single brand malls.

On April 15, the government had notified the industries and commercial establishments which can open in certain zones where there are no or less coronavirus cases.

These relaxations are given by the state governments depending on the situation in a particular area.

In a modification of the earlier order, the Ministry of Home Affairs has replaced the term “shopping complexes” with “market complexes” within the limits of municipal corporations and “municipalities”.

Shops have been allowed outside the city limits except those in malls with 50 per cent workforce while wearing of masks has been made compulsory.

Among the inclusions are shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective states and UTs, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls.

These have been allowed outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 per cent strength of workers, making wearing of masks and social distancing mandatory.

The other inclusion is the smaller shops in the neighbourhood areas and residential areas which are now allowed to operate within the city.

It includes all shops including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act, except shops in market complexes and multi-brand and single brand malls, with 50 per cent strength of workers. As mentioned, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing norms are mandatory.

This order has been sent to the Chief Secretaries of the states and administrators of the Union Territories and is in continuation of the guidelines for the enforcement of lockdown.

This order carries out amendments in the order issued on April 15, which detailed which industries and commercial establishments can open with safeguards.

Meanwhile, after a late night order on reopening of shops amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a clarification saying that only standalone shops are allowed to open as per the directive and that the order does not apply to Covid-19 containment zones or liquor stores.

“In urban areas, all standalone/neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls are not allowed to open,” the ministry clarified.

The ministry also clarified that sales by ecommerce companies will continue to be restricted to essential goods only. “Sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the ministry said.

It also cleared that liquor stores will be shut as the relaxations do not apply to them. “Sale of liquor & other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID19 management,” it added.

