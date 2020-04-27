House-to-house survey for better COVID-19 management in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday started a house-to-house health survey in Srinagar district in J&K for better planning and response towards the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise is going to be a huge and ambitious task given the fact that Srinagar city has a population of more than 12.5 lakh.

Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, Srinagar DM, confirmed this. The DM said the house-to-house audit was indispensable for better planning and response to COVID-19.

The DM has appealed to the residents of Srinagar to cooperate with the visiting teams for accurate health data adding there had been some reports of non-cooperation from households.