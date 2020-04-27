IAF transported 600 tonnes of medical equipment

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has stepped up its efforts to meet all the emerging requirements during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic by airlifting medicine and ration along with medical personnel within the country.

An IAF’s transport aircraft landed at the Lengpui Airport in Mizoram on Saturday with 22 tonnes of medical supplies meant for combating Covid-19. The supplies were airlifted for the governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Till date, IAF has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and support material.

The IAF said that it continues to airlift essential supplies of medicine and ration along with medical personnel within the country to equip the state governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively.

A 15-member team of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Rapid Response had been sent to Kuwait on April 11 in response to the request from Kuwait.

On completion of the task, the team was airlifted back from Kuwait in a C-130 aircraft of IAF on April 25.

During the return, a six-year old girl suffering from cancer and requiring immediate emergency surgery was also evacuated along with her father.

“IAF continues to maintain operation preparedness, while following all the guidelines issued by the government, ensuring social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in IAF work places,” a senior IAF officer said.