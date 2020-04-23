IMCT leader writes to Bengal chief secy over COVID management

Kolkata: The Inter-ministerial central team has written to the West Bengal government seeking details about the protocol being followed by the state in carrying out COVID-19 tests and whether it was doing adequate number of tests and making full use of the testing facilities in Bengal.

In a four-page letter to state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, IMCT leader Apurva Chandra sought details of the number of safety gear including Personal Protection Equipment and masks, hospital infrastructure like ventilators, ICUs, oxygen beds, and the number of survey teams in the affected areas.

Chandra also wanted data about the number and list of frontline medical personnel afflicted by the disease and the measures taken for their safety and treatment.

Referring to the audit committee set up to take the final call in deciding whether a coronavirus positive persons died of the viral infection or due to some co-morbidity, the IMCT queried about the process being followed by the panel.

Chandra said the delegation wanted details about the process of identification of the corona suspects, arrangements for quarantine and overall condition of the quarantine centres, availability of essential commodities.

He also asked Sinha to furnish details of how the government was implementing lockdown norms including social distancing measures and whether it was facing any problem in carrying out its COVID related duties. Chandra said the state administration was also free to apprise the IMCT about the help it requires from the centre.

The IMCT leader underscored that they would like to visit some specific hospitals, quarantine centres, affected areas, markets and could also interact with commoners.

Among the places the delegation was planning to visit are the slum in ward number three in Belgachia, and some areas in Bowbazar and Tangra.

The delegation also wants to visit M R Bangur hospital, and the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Beliaghata, the markets in Hatibagan, Beliaghats, Gardenreach and the Kohinoor market in Tiljala.

The delegation has expressed its wish to visit markets, slums and hospitals and quarantine centres in 24 Parganas North, East Midnapore and Howrah districts, and the Haldia Port.