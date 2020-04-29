India will emerge victorious over coronavirus, says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday asserted that India would emerge victorious in combating the deadly coronavirus through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach.

He made the remarks in a video conference with Lions Club International members. as he thanked them for contributing Rs 9.1 crore in PM CARES fund and Rs 12.5 crore to various Chief Ministers Relief Funds.

He also appreciated their contribution in the form of providing meals to millions, and much needed medical equipment and protective gear.

Besides this, Health Ministry Secretary Preeti Sudan held a meeting with states and districts through video conference to discuss and deliberate on health infrastructure and Covid-19 management. She emphasised that non-COVID essential medical care should not be neglected.

It was reiterated that patients needing care like dialysis, cancer treatment, diabetics, pregnant women and those suffering from cardiac ailments must be given adequate care.

States were urged to ensure that the services in proximity of people are functional and remain uninfected.

On management of cases, ICMR Director General, Dr Balram Bhargava, also emphasised on the importance of the meticulousness in collection of samples and filling up of the accompanying forms.

States were informed that the RT-PCR app has been made functional and needs to be put to use immediately.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 31,787 on Wednesday evening, with 1,813 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry stated. This takes the total recovery rate to 24.5 per cent.