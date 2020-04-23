JD-S leader held for harassing Bengaluru healthcare worker

Bengaluru: A JD-S leader was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman healthcare worker in the city’s northwest suburb, police said on Thursday.

“The local JD-S leader Dhananjay was taken into custody on a complaint by an Asha healthcare worker who charged him with harassment and obstructing her from doing duty as a Covid warrior,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shashi Kumar said here.

The newly enacted law through ordinance on Wednesday was invoked in arresting the accused who prevented her from doing her duty.

“Though Dhananjay denied the allegations, we are investigating the complaint as the victim also complained that the former has uploaded her pictures and made derogatory remarks against her,” Kumar added.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance to punish offenders of healthcare warriors, fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the southern state.

“The Governor passed the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020, the state cabinet approved on Monday to punish all who attack healthcare warriors in the state, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and Asha women workers treating Covid-19 victims across the state,” an official told IANS here.

The new law empowers the state government to punish the offenders with a 3-year maximum jail term, Rs 50,000 fine and attachment of their properties for damaging assets.