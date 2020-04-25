Lowest growth rate of COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

New Delhi: India recorded six per cent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed the mark of 100 cases, a day before it was close to 7.1 per cent, and the average doubling rate of cases of the country is 9.1 days, said the government on Saturday.

According to the Health Ministry, on March 21, COVID-19 cases in the country were doubling up in three days, but on March 23 the rate of doubling increased to 5 days. Within a month, the doubling rate of cases has reached 9.1 days from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 24,942 and 779 deaths have been reported so far. Total active cases in the country are 18,953 and 5,209 people have been cured so far with a recovery rate of 20.66%. Since yesterday, an increase of 1,429 new cases has been reported.

The Centre has said a national level meta-data of health workers, NSS, NYK, NCC, doctors etc., has been prepared and shared to all the states, districts and other officials, to mobilise the resources/volunteers (COVID warriors) to much-needed locations.

“There is data for more than 1.24 crore human resources on the dashboard and it is continuously being updated with addition of new groups and sub-groups as per specialization. The dashboard contains state and district-wise information about the number of human resources available from each group, along with the contact details of respective state and district nodal officers”, said a statement from the Health Ministry.

These COVID warriors are being trained through online platforms such as the Health Ministry website and the iGOT training portal. The platform has 14 courses with 53 modules which includes 113 videos and 29 documents. As on date, more than 10 lakh personnel have been trained.