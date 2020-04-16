New timings for G-Sec, forex markets till April 30: RBI

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the new market timings for the government bond and forex markets will be maintained till April 30.

Earlier, the RBI notified that market activities including the sales and purchase of G-secs will commence by 10 am and end at 2 pm from April 7 till 17th

“In view of the Government of India’s order that the lockdown will continue till May 3, it has been decided that the amended trading hours for various RBI regulated markets will continue to be effective till the close of business on Thursday April 30,” the RBI said in a statement.