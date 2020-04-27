No stigma should be associated with coronavirus: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that no stigma should be associated with coronavirus and asked the health facilities to provide other services besides for the prevalent diseases.

The remarks were made during his interaction with the Chief Ministers of all the States through video conference.

He suggested that the chain of transmission of the virus should be broken, strictly for districts falling in the red and orange zones.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the importance for states and Union Territories to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots i.e. the red zone areas.

He stated that the efforts should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter, to green zones. PM Modi also said that traditional medicinal systems should continue their work.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 28,380 on Monday evening, with 1,463 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry stated.

Over 16 districts in the country, which earlier had cases, have not reported any fresh cases since the last 28 days. Further, a total of 85 districts have not reported any new cases since the last 14 days.