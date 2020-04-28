One terrorist killed in ongoing J&Ks’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: In an ongoing encounter in Zainpora area of in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday evening, one terrorists has been neutralised.

“Op Melhura (Shopian). One terrorist killed. Joint operation in progress,” the army said in a brief statement.

According to the details received here, security forces had a specific input about the presence of a group of terrorists whose number could be three to four, holed up in the area.

As the cordon was tightened the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces that triggered the encounter.

The joint operation by the security forces comprising the army, the CRPF and the SOG of the J&K police is underway with heavy exchange of fire on with the terrorists.

Sources said that top officials have reached the spot and were monitoring the operation.