Pakistan again violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: In utter state of desperation, the Pakistan Army on Tuesday again resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district, Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

Colonel Devender Anand said that at around 11 am on Tuesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

Her said that the Indian army has been retaliating befittingly. Till reports last came in, firing was on at the LoC in Poonch.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Poonch district on Monday by shelling in Mankato sector. “These ceasefire violations are aimed at providing cover fire to infiltrating terrorists into J&K but till now all such efforts by the enemy has been effectively thwarted,” said an official.