Palghar lynching premeditated, top 5 accused left activists: VHP

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Thursday termed the Palghar lynching in Maharashtra a premeditated conspiracy, demanding a thorough investigation in the case. It has alleged that the top 5 accused are activists of left political parties active in that region.

“Despite a COVID-19 lockdown, who, since April 14, spread the rumour of child kidnapping gangs in the village? Three-four days ago, in the surrounding area, there was an attack on a doctor and a police officer who came to distribute relief material. Despite this, why was not enough police force sent?” asked Milind Parande, VHP Secretary General.

Questioning the role of police, he claimed that after village Sarpanch Chitra Chaudhary reasoned with the crowd to pacify them, the beating was stopped. He alleged that the ‘sadhus’ were taken to a forest guard cabin. But even after a call was made, the armed police force allegedly arrived after about an hour. “Their role was only to remain spectators! In spite of being armed, why did they not or could not prevent or stop the armed mob?,” Parande asked.

The VHP has alleged that the Maharashtra Chief Minister “wants to lessen the gravity of the case by calling it a ‘galatfahmi’ (misunderstanding)”.

Questioning the role of the left in the lynching, Parande alleged, “The MLA there also belongs to the Communist Party.” He said many die each year due to “leftist ideological schooling”.

An aggressive mob of around 200 villagers flouting all lockdown norms had accosted a vehicle in which the two sadhus were travelling from Nashik to Surat with some relief material last week. Suspecting them to be thieves, the crowd started questioning them, abused and then assaulted them brutally with sticks, rods and stones.

When the police team reached the spot and took the sadhus to their van, the crowds attacked the police van and continued to assault them till they succumbed.

The victims were later identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, 30, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, 70, and their driver Nilesh Telwade, 30.

At least 110 individuals have been taken into custody so far.