Physical distancing needs to adopted as behavioural change: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that it is very clear that the concept of social distancing will stay even after lockdown is lifted.

Responding to a question at a press conference, regarding extension of the ongoing lockdown, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said that the ministry is coordinating with the state governments where there are more cases.

Asked what was the Health Ministry’s take on extension of the lockdown, he said: “From the Health Ministry side, we are very clear that we have to ensure that the concept of physical distancing is adapted as behavioural change in our day to day life so that we can break the chain of transmission. It is equally important to focus on containment measures.”

Agarwal also said: “Although we have success but we have concerns also therefore we are coordinating with states and where more cases are reported, we are stressing on physical distancing.”

He said that 1,718 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050. “630 patients have been cured in the country in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is now 25.19 per cent which was earlier 13.06 per cent 14 days before. A progressive recovery rate has been observed.”

He said that the health ministry is examining remdesivir as one protocol in the treatment for COVID-19.

Agarwal said: “As of now, there is no confirmed treatment protocol for Covid-19. Remdesivir is one protocol which is being examined. Even the study on remdesivir by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has not conclusively proved its effectiveness. Waiting for larger evidence, to take meaningful action.”

The response of the Health Ministry on remdesivir came a day after US-based Gilead Sciences said a closely-watched study of the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 has “met its primary endpoint”. The company said it is aware of positive data emerging from the NIAID study of the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19.

Responding to a query on human trials in the process of vaccine development, he said that multiple stages have to be passed, to conclude safe and efficacious use of a vaccine by human beings. “As far as India is concerned, we have identified Hydroxychloroquine to begin with as a prophylaxis treatment,” he added.

Agarwal noted that multiple organisations in the government are engaged in multiple vaccine trials for Covid-19. “We are also part of WHO’s Solidarity Trial. Some candidate vaccines have been identified. Nothing conclusive has come up,” he said.