Pledge to work towards cleaner, healthier planet: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards Mother Earth on International Earth Day and urged people to work towards a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous planet.

PM Modi took to Twitter and stated, “On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care and compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous planet.”

Besides this, the Prime Minister also gave a “shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19.”

Earth Day is celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, also asked people to take resolution and adopt a sustainable lifestyle to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

“Mahatma Gandhiji used to say that ‘Earth will fulfil everyone’s needs but will not satisfy longing’. It is said that if the world has to face climate change, then we have to accept a sustainable lifestyle,” he added.