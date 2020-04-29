Railways registers growth in private foodgrains freight

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday said that private foodgrains (PFG) freight has registered a growth during the lockdown period as compared to last year as it transported over A7.75 lakh tonnes between March 25 to April 28.

In a statement, a Railway Ministry spokesperson said, “During the lockdown period from March 25 to April 28, more than 7.75 lakh tonnes (303 rakes) of private foodgrains (PFG) freight were loaded across the country compared to about 6.62 lacs tonnes (243 rakes) last year in same period.”

He said Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are the leading states in private foodgrains (PFG) freight loading.

The Indian Railways has suspended the services of passenger, mail and express trains since the announcement of nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Only freight and special parcel trains are running to ensure the supply of the essential items across the country.

The official said the national transporter is making efforts to ensure that farm products like foodgrains are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lockdown.

He said the loading, transportation and unloading of these essential commodities has been in full swing during the lockdown period. He said the railways has also identified routes for special parcel trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities, including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose.

He said that trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less, so that no part of the country remains unconnected.