Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from intense heat

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed the national capital and neighboring areas late evening on Friday, bringing a respite to people reeling under intense heat.

The city witnessed a sunny morning, but the sky turned cloudy later in the evening, with the temperature docking at 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning” for Saturday and light rain for the next week.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city also dropped down to 94 microgram per cubic meter and stood in the “satisfactory” category. It was above 150 yesterday due to a dust storm from the western region.