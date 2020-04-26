‘Raring to go’: UK PM to resume duties on Monday

London: UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent more than three weeks out of action after testing positive for coronavirus, is expected to resume his duties from Monday.

Johnson’s return would be a “boost for the country”, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for the Prime Minister in his absence, said on a BBC interview.

Johnson is “raring to go”, he added.

Asked whether he had enjoyed the experience of temporarily running the country, Raab said this “did not do justice” to the task he had been faced with and his thoughts throughout had been with Johnson and his family, “particularly when we knew it was touch and go”.

Johnson, who spent a week in hospital including three days in intensive care and was then convalescing at the Prime Minister’s country estate, Chequers, was not doing any work on medical advice.

However, last week he spoke to the Queen and US President Donald Trump, and also met senior ministers to discuss the next stage of the UK’s response to the pandemic.