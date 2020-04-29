Robot takes over sanitisation work in Meenakshi Lekhi’s New Delhi constituency

New Delhi: Residents of New Delhi Parliamentary constituency represented by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi now have a robot to take care of the sanitation work amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Lekhi, who launched first-of-its-kind robot on Wednesday, said the AUV-Rakshak had been specially designed to take care of sanitation in Delhi.

After the launch, Lekhi said that Aavishkaar team developed the robot controlled by an app and was Ultraviolet-C (UV of short wavelength) enabled. Such robot costs around Rs 7-8 lakh abroad, but the team developed it at a cost of only Rs 60,000.

“This robot consists of an onboard UVC set-up consisting of six 36W UV-C lamps. It can disinfect up to 12,000 sq ft area per hour.”

It can be operated remotely through a mobile app with a range of 200 metres, she said. After the launch, the robot was pressed into action at a police booth in the Sarojini Nagar Market.

The BJP leader also launched free tele-health consultation service for senior citizens through docOPD android app.

Lekhi said it is an innovative public health solution registered under Start-Up India initiative committed to deliver such service to senior citizens complying with latest telehealth consultation guidelines of government of India.

The consultation is free, for which senior citizens can use a code to avail of the facility and download the application from Google App store.

She said that the team had already conducted over 7,000 tele-health consultations in the past 20 days.

The BJP leader said that ccessibility to basic services such as health had become the biggest challenge due to restriction on movement amid the lockdown.

Later, Lekhi distributed PPE to NDMC staff at the Sarojini Nagar Market.