RSS chief Bhagwat calls for ‘swadeshi’ to combat corona

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged the people to go ‘Swadeshi’ to tackle the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that has claimed over 820 lives in India so far.

In an online address, Bhagwat also spoke on the importance of staying at home, following the lockdown rules and social distancing norms to combat the coronavirus. “Stay at home and pray to God,” he said.

Bhagwat, while addressing the proposed intellectual class online by the Nagpur metropolis of RSS, said that the crisis of corona in the country is increasing. “People can win the war by staying at home. Also, we should follow lockdown norms and social distancing”. He said the last few days of lockdown enabled him to spend time at home.

Reacting to the killing of two saints in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Bhagwat urged everyone to control “anger”. “The sages did not harm anyone,” he said.

He said, “We have to follow the lockdown. We have to get out of this crisis. Our crisis has to be made an opportunity. Swadeshi has to be adopted”.

Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the point of being self-reliant.

“Air and water have become cleaner due to the lockdown,” he said. “We have to consider how we can generate employment again after the end of lockdown.”

“The entire world is battling coronavirus. We will have to win this battle by staying at home,” he said.

“This society is ours… the country is ours, that’s why we are working. It is a new disease, so not everything is known. So work with caution. Do not get tired, you will have to keep trying. Please follow the government’s instructions,” Bhagwat said.

“We do not distinguish between humans. Our effort is to help the needy,” he added.

The RSS chief said the Sangh has postponed all programmes till June 30.

Saying that there is a need to learn from the current crisis, Bhagwat said “we will have to adopt Swadeshi behaviour. The society as well as the country should adopt Swadeshi so that no one needs to depend on foreign products.”

“The coronavirus-triggered crisis can be treated as an opportunity to shape up a new India. Emphasis will have to be given on making quality indigenous products,” he said.