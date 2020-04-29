Shopian encounter ends as 3 terrorists killed

Srinagar: The encounter at Zainpora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district ended on Wednesday with the killing of a third terrorist, officials said, adding that one army officer has also sustained injuries in the clashes.

“One more unidentified terrorist has been killed. Operation still going on. Further details shall follow,” the police said in a brief statement.

On Tuesday, security forces had a specific input about the presence of a group three terrorists in the area after which an operation was launched.

As the cordon was tightened, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

The firing which stopped during the night resumed on Wednesday morning and the killing f the third terrorists, it came to an end.

“Though the encounter has ended, search operation in the area continues,” said an official.

The operation was jointly carried out by by the police, CRPF and the army.