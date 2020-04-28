Silent on Palghar lynching, Priyanka Vadra seeks fair probe in Bulandshahr sadhus murder

New Delhi: Maintaining a deafening silence for days together on brutal lynching of three persons including two sadhus in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra exhibited dual standards by lashing out at the Uttar Pradesh government for murder of two saints in Bulandshahr on Tuesday and expressing concern on deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Refusing to express her concern and willingness to know as to who all were behind the brutal lynching of two sadhus in Palghar, Priyanaka chose to question Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh by stating, “today in Bulandshahr, two sadhus were murdered while they were sleeping. The truth must come out after investigation in this heinous crime and at this stage no body should politicize this issue.”

Though Priyanaka Vadra did not want the issue to be politicised as the Maharashtra coalition government of which Congress is a partner, is accusing the BJP of politicising the Palghar lynching, she said, “in UP before April 15, about 100 people have been murdered. Three days back in Etah, five of a Pachauri family have been killed so mysteriously that no body knew what has happened.”

She urged the UP government for thorough and fair investigation to bring out the truth behind the murders as it is the state government’s responsibility.

Two sadhus were found murdered inside a Shiva temple at Pagona village of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The murder came to light when people reached the temple on Tuesday morning and saw the blood-soaked bodies. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jagandas (55), and Sevadas (35).

Though the Bulandshahr police has arrested a drug addict accused of murdering the two priests, chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has himself taken cognizance of the incident and directed the district officials inform him of the investigations. He has also ordered strict action against the accused.