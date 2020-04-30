Tablighi jamaat case: Delhi Police send 4th notice to Saad

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday sent a fourth notice to Maulana Saad, the main accused in the Tablighi Jamaat case, asking when he would join the investigation.

Along with the notice to Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, the team led by DCP Joy Tirkey of the Crime Branch investigating the case, also have some new questions for Saad and his colleagues. According to Crime Branch sources, “Most of these new questions are related to the raid on Maulana Saad’s farmhouse in Kandhla in UP.” The Crime Branch team did not get anything significant in that raid.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Maulana Saad and some of his associates on March 31. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Mukesh Walia, SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station. In the initial FIR against Saad and the people named with him, a case was registered for spreading epidemic, gathering crowd etc. Later, the Delhi Police also added the section of non-willful murder in the FIR.

Maulana Saad had sent replies to the earlier three notices by the Delhi Police Crime Branch through his lawyer. In response to one of the notices, Saad had assured the Crime Branch that he was not running away from the investigation and that he was in home quarantine. He had said as soon as his medical corona report is received, he would join the investigation along with his colleagues.