Three CRPF personnel martyred, one injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and one injured on Saturday when some terrorists attacked security forces in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

This is the second attack in two consecutive days as in the previous incident that took place o Friday evening, terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama, injuring two security personnel.

According to reports, the attack took place on the F/179 Battalion at a checkpoint near Ahad Bab crossing in Sopore of north Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing, said a police official.

The two CRPF personnel who sustained injuries was evacuated to nearby SDH hospital whereas two of the troopers were declared brought dead on arrival, said an official.

IGP Kashmir confirmed that CRPF jawans succumbed in the terrorist attack. Soon after the incident, security forces launched searches operation in the area to nab or neutralised the terrorist.

The three CRPF troopers who were martyred are Head Constable/GD Rajeev Sharma, Constable/GD CB Bhakare and Constable/GD Parmar Stayapal Singh.