Truck ferrying 40 labourers amid lockdown impounded in Punjab

Chandigarh: A truck carrying at least 40 migrant labourers was impounded in Bathinda in Punjab on Sunday as it was on way from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to drop them off in various towns of the state amid the nationwide lockdown, police said.

The truck driver was arrested for violating the lockdown. The police said the truck was on way to the Ludhiana city.

The labourers told the police that they had paid Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 each to the truck driver. Many of the passengers had already been dropped en route before the truck was intercepted by police.

The labourers, mostly belonging to Punjab, had been stranded since the lockdown from March 24 midnight. They have been quarantined for 15 days in a government camp.