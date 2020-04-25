Two terrorists, associate killed in J&K’s Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists and one over ground worker have been killed in a pre-dawn encounter with security forces in Goripora village of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on early Saturday morning.

“Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate of terrorists killed. Search is still going on,” police said in a brief statement.

According to sources, security forces comprising 50 Rashtriya Rifles (Kumaon Regiment), 130 battalion of CRPF and J&K Police had launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora after receiving a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated and in the subsequent exchange of fire they were neutralised, said sources.

The security forces recovered large quantity of arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

This is the second encounter in less than 24 hours in south Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with the security forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir Friday evening.

The two had kidnapped a policeman at Yaripora in the Kulgam district and were travelling with him when they were intercepted by the security forces at check post. A brief encounter followed in which both the terrorists were killed and the abducted policeman was rescued.