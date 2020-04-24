Published On: Fri, Apr 24th, 2020

Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Kulgam, abducted cop rescued

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday evening killed two terrorists in a brief encounter and succeeded in getting a policeman abducted by them rescued in in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Two terrorists kidnapped a J&K policeman in Yaripora, Kulgam

According to the details received here, the two terrorists had kidnapped a policeman at Yaripora in Kulgam district and were travelling with him when they were intercepted by a naka party of the security forces.

A brief encounter followed in which both the terrorists were killed and the abducted cop was rescued.

“Two terrorists kidnapped a J&K policeman in Yaripora, Kulgam. Police and security forces rescued the cop and killed both the terrorists in a brief encounter. One cop was injured in the operation,” the police said in a statement.

This is the second abduction of a policeman in Kashmir in two days.

On Thursday, a policeman was abducted from Shopian district. The police had immediately swung into action and rescued the abducted policeman.

