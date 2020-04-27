UGC meeting mulls two panel reports, instructions to varsities next week

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission on Monday held a meeting to discuss a report submitted by a seven-member committee which has, among other things, recommended start of new academic session in universities and colleges from September.

The UGC will issue necessary instructions to universities and colleges next week. Normally, this session starts in the month of July every year.

Also discussed was a report by another experts committee on online education.

UGC Secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said: “The meeting was held in the evening to thoroughly discuss the committee reports. Many UGC members have given their suggestions on the reports.”

Jain said: “After incorporating the suggestions offered by UGC members on the two panel reports, necessary instructions will be issued by the UGC soon.”

The seven-member committee was set up by the UGC so as to give recommendations on the start of the new academic calendar and conduct of higher education examinations across the country.

Haryana Central University Vice Chancellor RC Kohar heads the UGC-appointed panel, with AC Pandey, Aditya Shastri and Raj Kumar as members.

The panel in one of its recommendations suggested that the academic sessions be started two months late.

Schools, colleges and universities across India have been shut since March 15.

The expert panel pointed out that the examinations could not be held as per the earlier schedule due to the lockdown. So, it suggested, the examinations at the end of the course or semester should now be held in July.

The UGC-appointed experts committee headed by IGNOU Vice Chancellor Nageshwar Rao on online education is in favour of adopting online examinations in view of the educational infrastructure, the diverse range of higher education institutions and local influences.

Once the UGC gives the go-ahead to the recommendations, the government will have to adopt legal course of action to push back the last date of admissions to medical and technical institutions.

In normal course, the last date for admissions to engineering institutions is August 15 and for medical colleges August 31.