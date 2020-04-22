Union Minister Babul Supriyo posts ‘shocking’ video of Bengal hospital

Kolkata: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo has posted a video on social media showing alleged lack of social distancing between patients and a body lying on the bed in the ward for suspected coronaviurs patients at a state-run hospital.

A state government minister, however, said the genuineness of the video needs to be ascertained.

“The genuineness of the video needs to be looked into, as the BJP’s habit of spreading fake videos is all too well known,” said state Education Minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee.

In the video, a man who claims to be one of the patients admitted to the ward, complains of mismanagement in the hospital.

Calling the video ‘shocking’, Supriyo demanded a probe into the matter.

“Since this VDO is in the Public Domain, I wud request Honble WBCM @MamataOfficial to conduct a thorough enquiry into it & release the FACTs asap,” Supriyo tweeted.

On Wednesday, Supriyo again tweeted on the video, pointing out that despite it going “super-viral on all platforms, till now the WB Govt of @MamataOffical Didi, did not come up with any claim that this is a fake VDO… That takes us Very Close to believing it is indeed authentic.”