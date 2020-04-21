Weapon snatching bid foiled in J&K’s Shopian, 2 nabbed

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Police foiled an attempt of weapon snatching in south Kashmir’s Shopian town on Tuesday and apprehended two persons, officials said.

Police said a weapon snatching bid by two car-borne youth after hitting a policeman at a Naka in Shopian district was foiled.

“The culprits were chased and caught by alert police team led by two officers,” police said. “The interrogation of the culprits is on.”

Police are now trying to confirm the identity of the arrested duo and also the outfit to which they were associated.