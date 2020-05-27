1988 batch IRS officer commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi: A 1988 batch Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, the police here said on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as 57-year-old Keshav Saxena was posted as the Principal Commissioner in the Income Tax Department. He was a resident of Bapu Dham in New Delhi’s posh Chanakyapuri.

“Saxena allegedly committed suicide by hanging through the bed sheet with ceiling fan of the study room at his residence. Ligature mark is present on the body of the deceased,” a senior police official said.

Saxena was found hanging in his room by his wife around 7 am. He was rushed to Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri where he was declared dead on arrival. The police were informed by the hospital authorities regarding the incident.

A suicide note has been recovered from the room where he was found hanging and the same is being examined. Further investigation in the matter is underway.